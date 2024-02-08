Captain America 4’s Danny Ramirez Reveals What It Was Like Working With Harrison Ford (Exclusive)

Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez talked about getting to work with Harrison Ford. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with him ahead of his big Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl ad. With the spice on those chips, Ramirez couldn’t resist joking about the excitement of having a legend on set for Captain America: Brave New World. The Joaquin Torrez actor also talked about Ford’s feel for their working environment. He also managed to tell a funny story about how his mom is a big fan of the Indiana Jones actor.

“If anyone’s spicy, it’s that man. He shows up. He’s an unbelievable professional,” Ramirez began. “He’s obviously a legend, but he allows everyone to be themselves near him. He cracks jokes whenever he’s at. He’s attuned to the room, so he knows when to crack a joke, when not to, when to alleviate stress, when to. And so like, yeah, just seeing how you moved and operated in the space and some of the scenes were really there’s exciting to be a part of with Harrison and so yeah man it’s just one of those moments he’s my, my mom’s favorite actor. So when I realized he was going to be a part of, of it, I was like, well, I’ll be I’ll be the second favorite actor in this movie for my mom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Danny Ramirez Teases Captain America 4

With Captain America: Brave New World coming down the tracks quickly, everyone wants to know what’s happening with Cap’s big MCU return. Variety caught up with Ramirez this month to talk about lessons he’s learned from Anthony Mackie. It turns out, the biggest ones revolves around his super suit. “I learned by the end to follow his lead on his suit prep, so maybe not double-sleeve everything. Do the cut off,” Ramirez smiled.

Before the strikes, Captain America: Brave New World was tabbed for 2024. Now, with some time to adjust, Marvel Studios pushed the movie back to 2025. In the face of the delays, Ramirez reiterate his excited for the fans. Apparently, there’s some more high-flying action in-store for Torrez and Sam Wilson.

“A lot! There’s some phenomenal sequences. The way [director Julius Onah] works and how he structures and layers his characters and films — Luce is a phenomenal example of that — like the little hidden gems he places from the score, to different elements of sound, to how he plays with some lenses,” Ramirez shared. “I’m excited for the entire experience, but specifically there’s one sequence that we shot, that I haven’t sene yet, but I’ve heard a lot of really great things.”

Are you excitted to see Ford in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!