Captain America 4: Danny Ramirez Shows Off New Falcon Physique

Captain America: New World Order has unofficially begun filming and the new Falcon is posting gym selfies of the hard work he's put in. Danny Ramirez might not be a stranger to the skies after his turn in Top Gun: Maverick, but he's clearly aquatinted with the weight room as well. On the actor's Instagram, a picture of that shredded physique is there for your perusal. In his caption, he joked that "Jonathan Majors" has set the bar too high for the rest of them. While all of us might not look like Kang the Conqueror, Ramirez is trying his hardest and the fans are offering words of encouragement. Check it out for yourself right here.

Ramirez Excited To Get Flying Again

Back at D23 Expo, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor. Ahead of Captain America 4, he's obviously excited about seeing his character back in the MCU fold. It feels like something big is brewing in Phase 5 and the mysterious project feels like a key for everything that will tumble out of it.

Señoras y señores ✨El nuevo falcon✨

"I'm excited, man. It's walking out there and everyone just loves him. To receive that love is just so unique of an experience," Ramirez explained to us on the packed blue carpet. "From independent to Captain America: New World Order, just walking out and just being called my name by Kevin [Feige] was nuts. It was crazy."

Anthony Mackie Offers Hysterical Costume Update

The new Captain America also teased some costume developments that were decidedly NSFW in an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. Apparently, that posterior is already in flying shape!

"All I'm going to tell you about Cap is I've had about 4 costume fittings, and the round brown is looking delicious in the spandex baby," he smiled. "That's all I'm going to say. You hear that Horowitz, that's all I'm going to say!…The round brown is going to make you as happy as peanut butter and jelly on a summer's day. You know what I'm talking about?"

What do you think that Captain America and Falcon will be up against this time? Let us know down in the comments!