Anthony Mackie Confirms When Captain America: New World Order Starts Filming, Plans to Compare Notes With Harrison Ford

Captain America: New World Order star Anthony Mackie has confirmed when the movie begins filming. Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy spoke to the new Star-Spangled Man about his upcoming solo movie. They were talking about We Have A Ghost, but with the movie filming in about a month, people are getting antsy to know what's up with Sam Wilson after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "We start in about a month, my bad, it's not January," Mackie smiled. "We start in about a month, so we're just kicking it off. Everybody's getting squared away, and we're ready to go!"

So, the prep is already beginning and a lot of the wild speculation about the end of Phase 5 of the MCU is ramping up. Check out what he had to say about getting Harrison Ford up to speed as well. "You know what, I'm gonna give him a full-breakdown and we're gonna compare notes," he told the outlet. "I'm really excited about it."

I talked to Anthony Mackie about Captain America: New World Order status (a month from shooting), how his Cap will differ from Chris Evans' (more humanity, more spandex) and if he's gonna be the one explaining the MCU to Harrison Ford ("I'm gonna give him a full breakdown").

What Else Will Be Different In Captain America 4?

In the same interview, the Captain America actor was asked about the difference between his take on the hero and Chris Evans. The duo is famously friends in real-life, but Steve Rogers is no longer in the MCU, so things are going to be quite a bit different for Sam Wilson now that he's the one carrying the shield. If you ask Mackie, the distinction between the new Captain America and the previous incarnation is the "superhero" distinction. A lot was made of the decision to have Sam abstain from the Super Soldier Serum in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So, he's going to have his hands full with any supervillains he might run across.

"I think with my Cap, he's not a superhero. He doesn't have a super serum, so his superpower is his humanity," Mackie said while promoting Netflix's new movie We Have a Ghost. "I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy, or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you do?"

"I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where 'this is right, and this is wrong.' There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong," Mackie added, adding Sam Wilson's Captain America has "a flying costume."

