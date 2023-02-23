Captain America: New World Order Star Anthony Mackie Offers Update on America's Ass

Captain America: New World Order star Anthony Mackie gave Marvel fans an update on "America's Ass" as it heads into the Phase 5 feature. The MCU's shield-bearer talked to Josh Horowitz on The Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. He's got a Netflix movie on the way called We Have A Ghost with David Harbour. But, everyone wants to know about Cap 4. Always one to oblige, Mackie gave the only information he could heading into the massive Marvel movie. That derrière is already in flying shape ahead of his return to the MCU. Check out his humorous response down below!

"All I'm going to tell you about Cap is I've had about 4 costume fittings, and the round brown is looking delicious in the spandex baby," he joked. "That's all I'm going to say. You hear that Horowitz, that's all I'm going to say!…The round brown is going to make you as happy as peanut butter and jelly on a summer's day. You know what I'm talking about?"

Anthony Mackie talking about his ass in the new Captain America costume in New World Order is taking me out 😭 he said that’s America's “round brown”! pic.twitter.com/ggCXK2qHob — sandro (@etrnlolsen) February 23, 2023

Who Will Lead The Avengers In The Kang Dynasty?

There's been a lot of talk about the Avengers heading into The Kang Dynasty. Mackie spoke to Empire Magazine about his role in the team moving forward. Funnily enough, he said that you shouldn't expect him to be running out of the tunnel leading the squad onto the battlefield though.

"Sam is the only character without superpowers," Mackie explains. "He's just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I've been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos."

Mackie added, "So, I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy or be a bad guy and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you did," Mackie said. "So, I just see him as more of a humane Cap as opposed to a distinctive judge Cap -- [a] Cap of judgment, where this is right and this is wrong. There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong."

