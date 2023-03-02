Marvel Debuts Sharon Carter's Killer New Look for Captain America: Cold War Event

Sharon Carter is adopting a drastic costume change for Marvel's upcoming Captain Americaevent. Steve Rogers' friendships are being tested in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, with Bucky Barnes' betrayal leading to him infiltrating the Outer Circle as the group's new Revolution. Captain America: Cold War will crossover with Captain America: Symbol of Truth starring Sam Wilson, as storylines from both series collide. Ahead of Cold War, Marvel is revealing a new design for Sharon Carter / Agent 13, who will travel a new path in the wake of events that took place in this week's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10. Continue reading at your own risk!

The final moments of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10 saw the new Invaders team – Captain America, Sharon Carter, Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, the Destroyer, and the Redacted – finally escape the mind games of M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control. The MVP was Roger Aubrey/Destroyer, a World War II hero whose aging is stymied thanks to the super soldier serum. Destroyer's powerful mind is able to combat M.O.D.O.C., but just as it appears victory is in their grasp, the Outer Circle's Power transforms M.O.D.O.C. back into his familiar state of M.O.D.O.K., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. M.O.D.O.C. unleashes several green energy blasts that appear to strike down Destroyer and cut him in half, all in front of Sharon Carter's tearful eyes.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Captain America Artist Reveals Sharon Carter's New Costume

Sharon Carter's new look appears to be partly inspired by Destroyer. Marvel released a design sheet by Carmen Carnero that features Sharon wearing a white and yellow bodysuit. What really stands out is the white mask she wears that is in the form of a human skull. It could be that this mask is dedicated to Destroyer, since he also wore a similar mask. It may even be the mask that was on his belt when he was struck down by M.O.D.O.K. The final panel of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10 does linger on the broken mask. There does appear to be an interesting weapon

"In yesterday's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10, Sharon witnessed the apparent demise of Roger Aubrey, A.K.A. the Destroyer. The profound impact this event has on her is the latest step in the bold journey the creative team has in store for one of Marvel's most iconic espionage agents," the Marvel press release reads.

Carnero's design sheet will also be used as a variant cover for a future issue of Captain America. Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 goes on sale April 12th.