Captain America 4 Reportedly Adds Alita Star Rosa Salazar in Major Role

The ever-growing ensemble of Captain America: New World Order has added another actor. Days after it was revealed WWE superstar Seth Rollins joined the project as a potential member of the Serpent Society, a new report says the wrestler is being joined by Rosa Salazar. First reported by Murphy's Multiverse, it's now being said the Alita: Battle Angel star is playing Diamondback, another member of the snake-based villain team.

The identity of Rollins' character is still under wraps, though any number of the other Serpent Society members would make sense for the character. The initial lineup for the team not only included Diamondback but also Sidewinder, Anaconda, Asp, Black Mamba, Bushmaster, King Cobra, Cottonmouth, Death Adder, Princess Python, and Rattler.

Who's the villain of Captain America: New World Order?

Though the Serpent Society is one of Captain America's most infamous nemeses, Marvel has also revealed Tim Blake Nelson will be returning to the MCU as The Leader, the archnemesis of one Bruce Banner. While the character hasn't been seen since The Incredible Hulk in 2008, he was nearly included in the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law before being bumped to New World Order.

"In my original pitch, I did have The Leader in there," She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao revealed in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com last year. "Just as an option, as a suggestion, you know? But really, I can't remember why [it was scrapped]. I don't remember if it was organically taken out, because we just came up with other stuff, or if we were told no. I honestly don't remember. But there was thought about either bringing him back or doing some version of a new version of Leader, or some relation to him. But, I mean truly, this was three years ago, and the show has evolved so much that I don't remember what actually happened."

Directed by Julius Onah and written by Falcon and Winter Soldier's Malcolm Spellman, Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024 featuring faces both old and new: The Incredible Hulk's Tim Blake Nelson returns as the gamma-powered Leader, Danny Ramirez takes flight as the new Falcon, and Shira Haas makes her MCU debut as the Israeli superhero Sabra. Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford replaces the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a role he'll reprise in Thunderbolts, slated to release two months later on July 26th, 2024.