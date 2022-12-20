Captain America New World Order Star Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Joined MCU

Indiana Jones' Harrison Ford revealed why he joined the MCU in a new interview. The Playlist's Binge Worthy podcast had the chance to speak with the 1923 star about his trip into the Sheridan universe. But, entering Yellowstone territory isn't the only bit of branching out for the beloved actor. Ford will be playing General Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. It was a wild announcement that immediately had people clamoring for him to be the MCU's Red Hulk. (After all, She-Hulk kind of already primed the pump for that kind of thing…) For Ford, it really just comes down to doing things he's never done before. The Indiana Jones actor has been in that franchise and Star Wars. But, he's never put on the wild motion capture suit until now. Check out his reasoning here.

Ford said, "Hey, look, I've done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven't done." However, what he's not going to do is spill the beans about the eventuality of the Red Hulk or anything else in Captain America: New World Order. When host Mike DeAngelo mentioned that possibility, the star said his lips were sealed.

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis actually talked to Captain America 4 producer Nate Moore during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's press conference. Red Hulk questions popped up there too, but the VP wasn't taking the bait. "I mean, I think you're going to have to wait and see," Moore smiled. "You know what I mean? But Harrison Ford, we couldn't be more excited. Obviously, when you have Han Solo or Indiana Jones involved in your movie, it just raises the game. So, we're excited to see [Anthony] Mackie and Harrison Ford in scenes together. I think it's going to be fantastic."

Ford Also Joins Yellowstone Universe

You can catch Ford on 1923, a Yellowstone spinoff series. "The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming wrote before the show was renamed. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

Here's what Paramount has to say about the series: "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

Are you excited for Ford to be in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!