Captain America: The Winter Soldier Star Robert Redford Trends As Most Handsome Actor

Captain America star Robert Redford is trending on Twitter as fans debate the most handsome man that has lived in their lifetime. As the question spread across the platform a couple of uniform answers emerged including Paul Newman and the Winter Soldier star. To be fair, he’s a handsome man and this makes a ton of sense. However, a lot of Twitter users were mortified to log on and see Redford’s name trending. (Almost as amused as the Watchmen fans were to see President in 2024 trending at the same time.) But, as with a lot of these moments, it became just a time to celebrate a legendary actor. Check out some of the best posts down below:

He’s been retired from movies since The Winter Soldier hit theaters. But, back in 2016, told his grandson Dylan Redford about the decision to step away during an interview at Walker Art Center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/arachnophiliac/status/1481777139397574658?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m getting tired of acting. I’m an impatient person, so it’s hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take,” Redford explained. “I’ve got two acting projects in the works: Our Souls at Night, with Jane Fonda, a love story for older people who get a second chance in life, and Old Man with a Gun, a lighter piece with Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek. Once they’re done then I’m going to say, ‘Okay, that’s goodbye to all that,’ and then just focus on directing.”

What’s your favorite Redford role? Let us know in the comments below!

Quick clarification

https://twitter.com/NeSam58564491/status/1481848948658561027?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A great list

https://twitter.com/lyyved/status/1481759188426575873?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So many fans weighing in

https://twitter.com/LetsGoToTheMov7/status/1481369760650641414?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

WATCHMEN

https://twitter.com/JohnFugelsang/status/1482009413615509510?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For a lot of people

https://twitter.com/labmom22/status/1482010951310188549?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Great photo

https://twitter.com/ThomasRichmond/status/1481810674917392385?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Very unexpected

https://twitter.com/JFKLibrary/status/1482015669726101508?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

She had jokes