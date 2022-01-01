Robert Redford Pays Tribute To Betty White: “I Had A Crush On Her Too”

Robert Redford paid tribute to Betty White and it put a smile on fans’ faces. The actor talked to E! after the Golden Girls star passed away yesterday. He had to clarify that he absolutely enjoyed her work and that admiration she held for him was mutual. “Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me,” he said before adding, “I had a crush on her too!” Redford said it in reference to the Hot In Cleveland star brushing off a Ryan Reynolds advance with a reference to The Natural actor. It seems like everyone is chiming in with some sort of tribute to White and her work. She was a trailblazer in television and the model of a long career in Hollywood. The Golden Girls star knew that she had a certain lane and used it to the best of her ability. Legions of adoring fans would at least tune into whatever she decided too do next because her work stood up to the test of time.

One person who was really touched by her work and support was Reynolds. He tweeted about her raunchy comedic Deadpool review yesterday and it got pretty emotional.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Comedy icon Betty White has died at the age of 99. Just days ago she was sharing her gratitude for her good health heading towards her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. https://t.co/QeoXs2DAGR pic.twitter.com/NGFv6aPHMa — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) December 31, 2021

“The world looks different now,” he began while attaching an image of that review. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

If you’re looking for the biggest celebration of White to come, multiple theaters are playing a movie to celebrate her life on what would have been her 100th birthday. Here’s a short synopsis down below.

“All-new celebration and movie event for Betty White’s 100th Birthday on January 17th. On her 100th birthday, America’s sweetheart shares inside stories of her amazing life and career including The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. This film event is packed with great stories and her funniest moments on screen. Participate in Betty’s actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her. You’ll meet Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and of course, Betty White. A fun party awaits, perfect for every generation to enjoy together”

Were you shocked by the news yesterday? Let us know down in the comments!