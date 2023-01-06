Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shows Off New Dance Moves

Brie Larson posted a video of her learning a new dance routine on social media. Along with her choreographer, Galen Hooks, fans were treated to a fun video of the Marvel star learning a light routine inside of a studio space. A lot of the commenters in the replies below the post want to see her take on the Wednesday dance sequence from the Netflix show, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. With all the commotion about her Captain Marvel sequel, it's also a good reminder that she's got a role in the upcoming Fast & Furious X as well. So, it's going to be a busy time for the actress as she balances all of that stuff.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM, the Marvel star explained how special the process of making The Marvels has been. "When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson said. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

What dance should I learn next?



Choreo: Galen Hooks pic.twitter.com/weR6CLQVUl — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 6, 2023

What Will The Marvels Team-Up Be Like?

Director Nia DaCosta and Iman Vellani spoke to Entertainment Weekly at D23 Expo. There are a lot of new beginnings and old feelings being addressed in the upcoming Marvel feature.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," DaCosta explained of the relationship dynamic. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

Vellani also chimed in with her take on their makeshift team-up after Ms. Marvel, "I think she has certain expectations of what this teamwork should look like, and you know, from the comics and all these stories that she hears about the Avengers, and so it's not exactly what she dreamed it was gonna be, so I think Kamala's kind of the glue of the group and holds these guys together. "

