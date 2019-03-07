Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Photos From Pole Dancing Workout Class

✖

Brie Larson has become a significant face in the space of action movies, between portraying Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and recently joining the Fast & Furious franchise with Fast 10. The actress has been candid about her experience working out and training for these roles, often sharing looks at her progress either on social media or through her official YouTube channel. On Monday, Larson took to social media to share a look at the latest workout she has taken on — pole-dancing. In a series of photos, which you can check out below, Larson jokes that she made "an im-POLE-sive decision to try a new workout class."

Made an im-POLE-sive decision to try a new workout class pic.twitter.com/JueKEEhITp — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 16, 2022

Larson's next confirmed foray into the MCU will be The Marvels, a Captain Marvel sequel that will see her teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

The Marvels is currently set to be released on Jul 28, 2023.