Captain Marvel 2: Original Directors Not Returning, Marvel Is Searching for Female Filmmaker

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got a pretty major update on Wednesday night, when the first official details surrounding Captain Marvel 2 began to be reported. The highly-anticipated film, which will see Brie Larson returning as the cosmic avenger Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, is expected to bring about some new changes for its titular heroine — including a major detail behind-the-scenes. ComicBook.com can confirm that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed and co-wrote last year’s Captain Marvel film, are not returning to helm the sequel. The pair are expected to keep producer credits on the film, and are reportedly in talks to direct a Disney+ series.

According to THR‘s initial reporting of the news, Marvel is “hoping to find” a female director for Captain Marvel 2. While there’s no telling exactly who that will be, that news will certainly start up speculation amongst MCU fans as the film tries to target a 2022 release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Marvel 2 will be written by Megan McDonnell, who currently serves as a staff writer on Disney+’s WandaVision series, and is expected to take place in the present day.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in March. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Feige said in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Are you sad that Captain Marvel‘s directors aren’t returning for Captain Marvel 2? Who would you like to see helm the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.