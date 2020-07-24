Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Doesn't Want to Know Marvel Studios Secrets

✖

Considering she's one of the staples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with both a sequel on the way and seemingly an involvement in the larger plans by Marvel Studios, one would think that Oscar winner Brie Larson knows all the big picture plans. That's not the case at all though, as the actress revealed in a new interview. While appearing on writer Gary Whitta's Animal Talking (a talk show conducted entirely in Animal Crossing), the Rogue One screenwriter tried to get Larson to spill the beans about her next appearance as the character and any other Marvel beans she could spill.

"Isn't whatever information I know (online)?" Larson said. "Honestly the craziest thing about this is I've just been really clear with Marvel where I've been like 'Please just don't tell me anything.' I don't want to hold. I'm really bad at secrets. I'm just really bad at it and it's hard because like it's really cool stuff. I had to hold the fact that I was Captain Marvel for I think a year before I could tell anybody, that was hard! I don't want to go through that again."

Larson just paid tribute yesterday to the announcement of her casting as Captain Marvel, revealing a series of photos including a selfie of herself in Carol's helmet and a photo with Captain Marvel's directors and producers. The actress will reprise the role for an upcoming follow-up to her solo movie which opened just ahead of Avengers: Endgame and grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

As the actress posited in her answer, yes, the information about her next time as the character is online. Larson will return as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2 which has already had a release date shuffle. The sequel had been set for a July 29th, 2022 release and will now arrive on July 8th, 2022. A director for the film has not been officially announced, by Marvel is reportedly "hoping to find" a female director for the job. Original directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return behind the camera.

Captain Marvel 2 will be written by WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell, and is expected to take place in the MCU's present day. A previous rumor about the film painted the sequel as "setting the stage for the next Avengers movie much like Captain America: Civil War did for Avengers: Infinity War."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.