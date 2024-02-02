Carl Weathers Dead: Adam Sandler, Arnold Schwarzenegger Pay Tribute to Late Actor
Carl Weathers passed away on February 1st at age 76.
The sad news broke today that beloved actor, Carl Weathers, had passed away at age 76. Weathers' family issued a statement about the actor's death, saying he died peacefully in his sleep on February 1st. Weathers had appeared in many iconic films and television series over the course of the last 50 years with over 75 credits to his name. Weathers was also a director and helmed multiple episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which also saw him playing Greef Karga. Today, many people who have worked with Weathers in the world of Star Wars have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, and they're not the only ones.
Many of Weathers' co-stars from other projects have shared posts today in honor of the actor, including Predator actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jesse Ventura, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, Happy Gilmore's Adam Sandler, and more.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," Weathers' family said in a statement. "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."
You can read some of the posts from Weathers' friends and colleagues below...
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. pic.twitter.com/q4CWVVeyTK— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2024
Adam Sandler
A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024
Sylvester Stallone
Pedro Pascal
Robert Rodriguez
Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions.— Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) February 2, 2024
A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/acvLd7yxXu
Jesse Ventura
We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.— Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024
Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu
Dolph Lundgren
Danny Trejo
I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Carl Weathers, you were a beautiful soul. May you rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QOmDXP268y— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) February 2, 2024
Giancarlo Esposito
I will sorely miss my dear friend & brother Carl Weathers. You are truly one of the most wonderful human beings I have had the honor & pleasure of spending time with! I am grateful for your influence & support of all things good in my life. This is how I will always remember you. pic.twitter.com/CCH9yhxnU7— Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 2, 2024
Katee Sackhoff
Rick Famuyiwa
Ahmed Best
Star Wars
Our thoughts are with Weathers' family and friends at this difficult time.prev