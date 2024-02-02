Carl Weathers Dead: Adam Sandler, Arnold Schwarzenegger Pay Tribute to Late Actor

The sad news broke today that beloved actor, Carl Weathers, had passed away at age 76. Weathers' family issued a statement about the actor's death, saying he died peacefully in his sleep on February 1st. Weathers had appeared in many iconic films and television series over the course of the last 50 years with over 75 credits to his name. Weathers was also a director and helmed multiple episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which also saw him playing Greef Karga. Today, many people who have worked with Weathers in the world of Star Wars have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, and they're not the only ones.

Many of Weathers' co-stars from other projects have shared posts today in honor of the actor, including Predator actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jesse Ventura, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, Happy Gilmore's Adam Sandler, and more.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," Weathers' family said in a statement. "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

You can read some of the posts from Weathers' friends and colleagues below...