Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers Wants To Direct a Greef Karga Movie

Carl Weathers has been an important part of Star Wars: The Mandalorian since the show's first season. Not only did he debut as Greef Karga in the show's premiere back in 2019, but Weathers also helmed the Season 2 episode "The Seige" as well as the Season 3 episode "The Foundling." Now that the show's third season has come to an end with Greef still in power as the High Magistrate of Nevarro, Weathers is thinking about this Star Wars future. In fact, he recently told Hypebeast that he would love to direct a movie about his character.

"That's tough," Weathers replied when asked which Star Wars story he would want to direct. "My initial response would be – in a selfish way – that I would love to direct a movie that centers around Greef Karga, covering his journey as High Magistrate of Nevarro. I love the issues of the pirates, Empire, resurgences, Moff Gideon – there's so much good stuff in there. Those elements would be fantastic to put into one screenplay to see where Greef Karga ultimately winds up."

When asked if there are any actors he'd like to see play young Greef, Weathers replied, "I don't know of a particular actor, it'd certainly depend on what age. But it would be cool to see him as a youngster. Diving into those formative teenage years, watching him learn both bad habits and good ones. See what transpires as a result of that as we build the man that we see today."

During the chat, Weathers also teased what's next for his character: "Well, he's a very ambitious man and a very capable one too. I can see him not only protecting Nevarro but becoming the tip of the spear in guarding the planet. If there are any entities that want to come in and take over, I don't think Greef Karga is going to be a shy guy in stepping out front and putting on his battle gear."

Is The Mandalorian Getting a Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

