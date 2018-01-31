Pixar’s ‘Cars 3’ Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Start your engines! Lightning McQueen is is racing to Netflix!

Disney is continuing to put all of its newest hits on Netflix, and the next film to make the jump is Pixar’s Cars 3. As of Wednesday, January 31, the movie is now available to stream!

The third installment of the popular franchise was released in theaters back in June 2017, one of two movies Disney/Pixar released throughout the year. It was followed by Coco, which was released in November, and will likely debut on Netflix sometime later this year.

Cars 3 joins the growing list of recent Disney properties to be added to the enormous streaming service. Animated films like Moana and Zootopia are currently on the site’s roster, along with Marvel hits like Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and one of the newest Star Wars films, Rogue One. Disney’s live-action films Beauty and the Beast and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales were also recently added.

While other Disney films have come before, Cars 3 does mark a bit of a milestone. This is the only Pixar movie currently available on Netflix.

Directed by Brian Fee, Cars 3 stars Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Kerry Washington, Lea Delaria, Chris Cooper, and Nathan Fillion. The movie follows Lightning McQueen (Wilson) as he recovers from a devastating wreck and attempts to defeat the new face of racing, Jackson Storm (Hammer).