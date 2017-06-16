Pixar's Cars Fans Upset Lightning McQueen Crocs Sold Out So Fast

Faster than you can say "Ka-chow," the Disney-licensed Lightning McQueen sold out today, and Pixar fans are not happy with the development. Like so many high-demand product drops these days, the Crocs went on sale earlier today, and then almost immediately sold out, in part due to scalpers who used bots to buy in bulk and list them on eBay. The clogs, which retailed for $39.99 (according to the website -- our earlier story set the price at $49.99, so there might be some post-sellout discrepancy), are now selling for as high as $400 on eBay. This is the second time they've sold out quickly; a previous run of these Crocs was released in 2019 to similar reception, although this time it happened faster.

In spite of being a kids' property, these Cars Crocs were designed for adults and collectors. If it's any consolation, a slightly-less-cool but still 100% licensed Cars pair of clogs for kids is still available on the website for $34.99.

You can sign up for email updates as to whether and when the clogs will be available again here at the Crocs website.

The Cars Crocs feature Lightning McQueen graphics and "long-lasting" LEDs that will light up with every step. They were originally designed in kids’ sizes but, not surprisingly, adults begged Crocs to make them for adults sizes. This is your second chance to make it happen - you might not get a third.

As for Cars movies, you might not get a fourth - but Larry the Cable Guy (Mater) is down for it:

"Well, I'll tell you what I don't know, but if you hear, let me know and I'll call Owen," Larry told Pop Culture when asked about a potential Cars 4. "Because that's what we're trying to figure out. You know what, I don't know. That was a fun thing to do. Obviously it's one of the only Pixar movies [that's] got its own theme park. I just feel that they probably know that they've got this Disney thing up and going. You would think if you put in a billion-dollar theme park, you probably got to keep putting fuel in the tank. You would think. So I don't know."

