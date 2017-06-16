Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy to Debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A brand new, high-speed show is opening this weekend in Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios, this one focusing on Lightning McQueen, the star of the beloved Cars film series. Disney revealed this week that the show based on the Pixar movies will begin on Sunday, March 31st, putting fans right in the heart of the Piston Cup races.

According to Disney's official parks blog, guests will enter the world of Cars as rookie racers and get a presentation from Lightning McQueen and his friends. Other beloved characters appearing on the stage during the show include Cruz Ramirez and lovable tow truck sidekick, Mater. You can watch a short teaser video for the attraction above.

Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy is located in Hollywood Studios, the same park that houses the brand new Toy Story Land, also based on Pixar films. The show itself takes a total of 10 minutes, but there are other activities for guests to participate in outside of the arena as well.

In the Cars courtyard, located next to the show, guests will have the opportunity to meet and get pictures with Piston Cup champion Cruz Ramirez. There will also be plenty of music from a car named DJ, described as the ultimate party on wheels.

Several times each day, Lightning McQueen's Pit Crew will arrive in the courtyard for "DJ's Ready! Set! Party Time!" This event will bring participating guests in around DJ for Cars-themed dancing and games.

This is just one of the many changes Hollywood Studios is undergoing as of late. Toy Story Land opened not too long ago, and it quickly became a hit for the park. Later this year, the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be opening in Hollywood Studios, bringing the popular sci-fi franchise to live in a massive park expansion.

Are you looking forward to the new attractions at Hollywood Studios? Let us know in the comments!

