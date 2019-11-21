The Cast of Frozen 2 Dressed Up as Their Characters for The Late Late Show

Frozen 2 is finally coming out this weekend, which means the Disney sequel’s cast has been hard at work promoting the highly-anticipated film. The new movie will see the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. The core four recently paid a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden where they took part in one of his “Crosswalk the Musicals,” which takes the host and his guests on a theatrical journey during a traffic stop. This week saw the Frozen 2 cast each dressed up at their beloved characters, and it was just as charming as you’d imagine.

“My third @latelateshow crosswalk is probably my favorite one yet because I finally get to do it alongside my #Frozen2 cast, @idinamenzel @KristenBell and #groffsauce – also, we have a little movie opening tonight! Go see it,” Gad wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor also shared a clip from the crosswalk adventure:

Gad also took to Instagram this week to share a heartfelt message about the movie, and explain why it “represents why the cinema experience is still alive and well.”

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.