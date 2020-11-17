Castle Freak Trailer Reveals First Look at Upcoming Remake

✖

The upcoming remake of the classic 90s horror movie Castle Freak has officially released its first trailer, confirming when RLJE Films will release the movie. It will debut on streaming on Shudder and become available on that platform on Thursday, December 3, with an on-demand and Digital-HD release planned for Friday, December 4. Directed by Tate Steinsiek and written by Kathy Charles, it will star Clair Catherine, Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night), Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), and Kika Magalhães (The Eyes of My Mother), in addition to Emily Sweet (Syn), Elisha Pratt (True Detective), and Omar Brunson. Watch the trailer for yourself below!

The film's official description reads: "After she’s permanently blinded in a tragic car accident, Rebecca’s receives some bizarre news: her long-lost-mother has recently passed away, leaving her their family’s ancestral castle. Traveling to the estate with a group of friends, Rebecca hopes it will be an opportunity for her to reconnect with a past she never knew—and a mother who seemingly left her behind. When mysterious happenings begin to occur and her friends begin to die, Rebecca must unravel her family’s mysterious history before she too falls prey to the Castle Freak."

Based on the trailer, the film appears to be taking the H.P. Lovecraft inspirations for the original film to new heights. Stuart Gordon's original film was loosely inspired by two of the stories by the author but the new film appears to be going full Lovecraft with Necronomincons, cults, and Old Ones, all in addition to a Castle Freak!

Actress Barbara Crampton, who starred in the original film, produced the upcoming movie and previously hyped it up, telling MovieWeb: "First of all, it's not a remake, it's a reimagining. I only say that because I just want people to know the story is completely different. We have a completely different premise for the story. The characters are all different. There are a few similarities. There is a freak. There is a castle. There is a character named Rebecca and there's a character named John, but who they are and their relationship is completely different, and we have a whole new cast of characters."

