Castle Freak Reboot Announces Cast and Crew

Author H.P. Lovecraft is considered to be one of the seminal figures in horror fiction, creating a number of stories in his career that changed the landscape of terrifying literature. Despite his success with the written word, adaptations of his works have been less than successful, despite movie studios giving it their best shot. In 1995, Stuart Gordon attempted to adapt Lovecraft’s “The Outsider” into the film Castle Freak, which might not have become a blockbuster but has earned a cult following over the years. A reboot of the concept confirmed the cast and crew that will be bringing the project to life.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Clair Catherine, Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night), Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), and Kika Magalhães (The Eyes of My Mother) will be starring in the film, in addition to Emily Sweet (Syn), Elisha Pratt (True Detective), and Omar Brunson. The reboot will be the directorial debut of Tate Steinsiek (special effects makeup for Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, Satanic Panic) from a script by Kathy Charles (The Kings of Maine). Legendary Italian composer Fabio Frizzi (The Beyond, Zombie) will score the reboot.

The outlet also noted that production on the film is set to begin next month in Albania. The project will be a joint production between Fangoria and Full Moon Pictures, who delivered last year’s Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.

The original film focused on a family who inherits a castle after the death of a relative, resulting in the family moving into their acquired property until they can sell it. Unbeknownst to them, a former owner kept a disfigured descendent in the castle’s catacombs, who escapes and seeks blood, with the family’s patriarch ultimately becoming accused of the freak’s crimes.

Despite being “based” on the Lovecraft story, the previous film has very little in common with the source material, something original star Barbara Crampton claims the reboot will address.

“Our hope and aim is to introduce a lot more Lovecraft-ian elements to our re-launch of that film, and give some of the hardcore Lovecraft fans a little more feeling and texture from that world,” the actress previously shared with ComicBook.com.

