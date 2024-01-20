Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender Cast in New Steven Soderbergh Movie

There are a lot of exciting movies to look forward to, and the list just keeps on growing. It was announced yesterday that Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike) will be helming a new spy film titled Black Bag from writer David Keopp (Jurassic Park, Spider-Man). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cate Blanchett (Tar, Thor: Raganrok) and Michael Fassbender (The Killer, X-Men franchise) are attached to star in the film.

According to the report, the plot of the film is unknown, but it is expected to be set in the UK. Currently, they are planning to begin production in London in May. The project is being produced by Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs. Soderbergh and Keopp have worked together on multiple projects, and their latest film, Presence, is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

Steven Soderbergh Turned Down Offer to Return Ocean's Eleven:

The Ocean's Eleven franchise is coming back! The original Ocean's Eleven was a crime comedy starring members of the Rat Pack that was released in 1960, but the 2001 remake starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean had become more known. The film spawned two sequels, Ocean's Twelve in 2004 and Ocean's Thirteen in 2007. In 2018, an all-women spinoff was released starring Sandra Bullock as Danny's sister, Debbie. Next, Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be starring in a prequel film that's rumored to be about Danny and Debbie's parents. In addition to the prequel, Clooney has also teased his return in a possible Ocean's Fourteen. All three films that starred Clooney were directed by Soderbergh, but the director has no plans to return to the franchise.

"After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me," Soderbergh explained to Variety. "When the studio approached me to see if I'd be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn't feel like a move forward for me. I'm chasing something else."

"We have a really good script for another Ocean's now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script," Clooney recently teased when speaking with Uproxx. "Well ... I don't want to call it that," he added when the title Ocean's Fourteen came up. "I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style." He explained, "Yeah. George Burns and [Art] Carney, yeah. We're not quite that old."

Stay tuned for more film updates.