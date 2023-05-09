The Rings of Power's Morfydd Clark Discusses Taking on Galadriel From Cate Blanchett (Exclusive)

Middle-earth is alive and well on Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service launched its highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings project this past fall, The Rings of Power, taking place thousands of years before any of the six theatrical movies. The Rings of Power chronicles multiple narratives but mainly revolves around Morfydd Clark's Galadriel, an Elven warrior who turns down the opportunity of eternal life and peace in Valinor in favor of continuing the search for Sauron.

The Rings of Power represents Clark's Middle-earth debut, but the character she portrays is no stranger to this world. Galadriel's first on-screen appearance came in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) when she was played by Cate Blanchett.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Clark noted that she was a big fan of Blanchett's portrayal before she took on the role.

"I was just obsessed with her in it and knew all her lines off by heart," Clark said. "I couldn't unlearn those films. They were huge part of my childhood."

Clark's admiration for Blanchett has remained from afar, as she has yet to meet Blanchett.

"I wasn't in contact with her, the queen herself," Clark continued. "I just still can't believe that my name is ever said in a sentence with her because I do see her as a goddess, so it's still very surreal."

Even though not all original Lord of the Rings originals have had the chance to connect with the new generation, a sizable group from past movies have been cheering on the show in their own ways.

"The Hobbits gave us a huge show of support when they kind of wore these t-shirts with elf ears in those different races and saying, 'Everyone's welcome here,'" Clark added. "[Legolas actor] Orlando Bloom has also been absolutely lovely to Ismael [Cruz Córdova]. There's been support, which has been lovely."

Production on the Middle-earth epic's sophomore installment has been ongoing since October 2022. As of April 15th, Clark noted that the Rings of Power crew was in the middle of filming "four weeks of night shoots." Season 2 is not expected to begin streaming until sometime in 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.