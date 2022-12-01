CCXP 2022: What to Expect From Disney's Panel

With Brazil's Comic Con Experience returning to São Paulo in person for the first time since 2019, Disney is bringing its 2023 slate to the pop culture convention taking place December 1st-December 4th. To recap: 2019's in-person experience saw Walt Disney Studios reveal new looks from Marvel Studios (Black Widow, Eternals, Disney+'s WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Lucasfilm (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), 20th Century Studios (Spies in Disguise, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy), Pixar Animation Studios (Onward), and Walt Disney Animation Studios (Frozen II). So what can you expect from this year's panel?

At 4:30 pm local time on Thursday, December 1st, Walt Disney Studios will preview some of its upcoming major releases during a three-hour panel promising "surprises and news" on the Thunder Stage. Along with James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water (out December 16th), Disney will reveal sneak peeks at the titles slated for release during The Walt Disney Company's year-long 100th-anniversary celebration in 2023.

Avatar: The Way of Water



Star Zoë Saldaña and producer Jon Landau will be on hand to tease the hotly-anticipated Avatar sequel before it hits U.S. theaters on December 16th.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family — Jake, Neytiri, and their kids — the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The Mandalorian Season 3



The Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni will appear remotely to preview the upcoming third season of the live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. (Star Pedro Pascal will also be in attendance at the convention — for HBO's Last of Us series.) Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to stream in February on Disney+.

Producer Kevin Feige and director Peyton Reed will join cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors on stage to show off a little something from Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third installment in the Ant-Man trilogy, which introduces Majors as the villainous Variant Kang the Conqueror, opens in theaters on February 17th.

Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, will discuss the third and final chapter of filmmaker James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. After Marvel unveiled an exclusive trailer for attendees at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, the first footage might finally become publicly available online before Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

Plot details remain under wraps, but the star-studded cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and MCU newcomers Maria Bakalova, Will Poulter, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Producer Denise Ream will treat attendees to a new look at Disney and Pixar's Elemental, in theaters June 16th, 2023.

Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Disney and Lucasfilm will whip up the first look at Indiana Jones 5, featuring Harrison Ford's return as the archaeologist adventurer, in theaters June 30th. Guests are TBA, but the cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davis, and Antonio Banderas. James Mangold directed the new film from producers Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Kathleen Kennedy.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for CCXP 2022 updates as they happen and follow @ComicBook and @ComicBookNOW on Twitter.