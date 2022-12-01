Marvel Launches Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marketing at CCXP

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one of the biggest properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it still has yet to release its biggest movie. Come May, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters, taking fans on a journey that effectively serves as a culmination of the adventures the group has had to date. Marvel Studios has already started to tease the threequel, thanks in part to its predecessor hitting Disney+ this week in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Now the studio is starting to market the film in earnest, taking Brazil's CCXP with a massive standee.

Making the rounds online is an image of a monstrous Guardians of the Galaxy-themed stand on the floor of the convention floor, featuring a building similar to the one Rocket and Cosmo were busy helping fix during the Holiday Special. See it for yourself below.

Standees for ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 present at CCXP



Marvel Studios’ panel highlighting these two films takes place tomorrow pic.twitter.com/niKCTgHfRv — Marvel Focus (@TheMarvelFocus) November 30, 2022

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special required viewing before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Given the timeline for the special, it's likely it will lead directly into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While James Gunn stopped short of saying the special was absolutely required, he told ComicBook.com in a recent chat that it does, in fact, include some pretty integral tidbits to plot of the threequel.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

What do you want to see out of the future of the Guardians franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.