Universal Studios Unveils Breathtaking Poster for A Celebration of Harry Potter 2018

Universal Studios’ A Celebration of Harry Potter event is set to begin this week, and the proceedings are kicking off with a pretty awesome poster.

The poster, which was officially unveiled by Entertainment Weekly, shows an artistic version of the Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, a replica of which fans can visit at Universal Studios Orlando. You can check it out below.

The poster will be available as a limited-edition commemorative print at the event, and was created by visual artist MinaLima.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, provides Harry Potter fans with three days of magic and fun, in the form of special panels and demonstrations. This year’s A Celebration of Harry Potter will include appearances from James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley, as well as Victor Krum actor Stanislav Yanevski.

This particular celebration is coming about at a pretty perfect time, as September will mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone being published within the United States. It also will come about as the franchise’s cultural impact is still going strong, with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in theaters this fall, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child presumably still running on Broadway.

The 2018 A Celebration of Harry Potter event will take place from January 26th-28th at Universal Studios Orlando. For more information about the event, click here.

If you can’t make it out to the event, there are plenty of other ways to get into the Harry Potter spirit, with all eight movies currently streaming on HBO, and a new mobile game on the way.