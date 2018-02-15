Black Panther on Disney+ Opens With Marvel Studios Logo Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Disney has updated the Marvel Studios intro for 'Black Panther' on Disney Plus in remembrance of the late Chadwick Boseman. Happy birthday, King. pic.twitter.com/2A9sJXLONy — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) November 29, 2020

The Disney+ version of Black Panther alters the opening Marvel Studios logo with a special tribute honoring Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday. The November 29 redesign, which is a commemorative update of the logo in use since 2016, keeps the classic "flipbook" opening before segueing into concept art images and excerpts from the Black Panther script. Whereas the standard intro sees the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fill the letterforms of the Marvel Studios logo with footage from past films, this tribute is dedicated entirely and exclusively to Boseman with footage from Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

On Saturday, Disney Chairman Bob Iger tweeted a message to all Black Panther fans, telling them to watch the film on Disney+ later that night to see a "special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts." The Disney-owned studio dedicated a similar tribute to Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee when it altered the Marvel Studios logo opening Captain Marvel in 2019, the first MCU film released after Lee's death in November 2018.

Boseman died on August 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. In a statement, the actor's family said it was "during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy" that Boseman reprised his Civil War role as T'Challa, the newly crowned king of Wakanda, in the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther and two Avengers sequels.

The Boseman family added it was "the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," both the first Marvel Studios film with a predominantly Black cast and the first superhero film nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The Kevin Feige-produced Black Panther grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the ninth highest-grossing film at the time of release in February 2018.

Also included in the dedicated Marvel Studios section on Disney+ is the ABC News special Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute For a King, a 39-minute documentary celebrating and honoring the Black Panther star's "life, legacy, career and the cultural imprint he made on and off screen." Tribute For a King originally followed a special ad-free airing of Black Panther that debuted on ABC on September 30, one month after Boseman's death.

Black Panther II, with returning stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett, is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.