Charlie’s Angels to Open in Third Place at the Box Office

Charlie’s Angels is not bound for box office heaven. The third Charlie’s Angel movie will open in third place at the box office this weekend. It’s expected to gross $8.2 million over its first three days. That puts it behind fellow opener Ford v Ferrari (in the top spot with $30 million), and last week’s surprise chart-topper Midway ($8.8 million). Charlie’s Angels continues the franchise that began life as a television series in the 1960s. In this iteration, the lead angels are played by Kristin Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinkska. Elizabeth Banks directs the film and appears in a supporting role.

Critics have given Charlie’s Angels a lukewarm reception. The film has aggregated a 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 51 on Metacritic. ComicBook.com’s Matthew Aguilar enjoyed the film.

“Banks’ mission for Charlie’s Angels was to bring this franchise into the modern age in a fresh and meaningful way, and it’s safe to say she delivered on that promise and more,” Aguilar writes in his four-star review of the film. “Charlie’s Angels is charming, genuinely funny, and full of thrilling action, and we would sign up to watch these Angels hit the big screen once more in a heartbeat.”

John Cena’s firefighter comedy Playing with Fire falls behind Charlie’s Angels into fourth place this weekend. Holiday rom-com Last Christmas moves into fifth place. Last week’s opening weekend flop Doctor Sleep moves to sixth place in week two. Joker movies into seventh in as many weeks at the box office. The Good Liar, starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, opens in eighth place. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil lands in ninth. Harriet rounds out the top 10.

1. Ford v Ferrari

Opening Weekend

Friday: $11 million

Weekend: $30 million

American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.



Ford v Ferrari is directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller.The film stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon.

2. Midway

Week Two

Friday: $2.5 million

Weekend: $8.8 million

Total: $35.1 million

US soldiers and pilots change the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. The US and Imperial Japanese naval forces fought for four days.

Midway is directed by Roland Emmerich, written by Wes Tooke, and stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Woody Harrelson.

3. Charlie’s Angels

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.1 million

Weekend: $8.2 million

When a systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels from across the globe are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect society.

Charlie’s Angels is directed by Elizabeth Banks. She wrote the screenplay based on a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and

Patrick Stewart.

4. Playing With Fire

Week Two

Friday: $1.9 million

Weekend: $7.9 million

Total: $24.4 million

When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.



Playing with Fire directed by Andy Fickman and written by Dan Ewen and Matt Lieberman. The film stars John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, and Judy Greer.

5. Last Christmas

Week Two

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $6.6 million

Total: $22.4 million

A young woman, who has been continuously unlucky, accepts a job as a department store elf during the holidays. When Kate meets Tom on the job, her life takes a turn.

Last Christmas is directed by Paul Feig and written by Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson. The film stars Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson.

6. Doctor Sleep

Week Two

Friday: $1.685 million

Weekend: $5.7 million

Total: $24.6 million

Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child. His hope for a peaceful existence soon becomes shattered when he meets Abra, a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the “shine.” Together, they form an unlikely alliance to battle the True Knot, a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal.

Doctor Sleep is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Stephen King, a sequel to King’s 1977 novel The Shining. The film is written and directed by Mike Flanagan and stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, and Cliff Curtis.

7. Joker

Week Seven

Friday: $1.475 million

Weekend: $5.2 million

Total: $322.1 million

Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks — the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he’s part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips. He co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Scott Silver. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.

8. The Good Liar

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.63 million

Weekend: $5 million

Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her life and home to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

The Good Liar is directed and produced by Bill Condon and written by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Searle. The film stars Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, and Jim Carter.

9. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Week Five

Friday: $1.17 million

Weekend: $4.8 million

Total: $105.6 million

A formidable queen causes a rift between Maleficent and Princess Aurora. Together, they must face new allies and enemies in a bid to protect the magical lands which they share.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is the sequel to 2014’s Maleficent. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster. The film’s cast includes returning stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville with new additions Harris Dickinson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

10. Harriet

Week Three

Friday: $1.25 million

Weekend: $4.5 million

Total: $31.7 million

From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told.

Harriet is directed by Kasi Lemmons, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Gregory Allen Howard. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, with Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, and Janelle Monáe.