‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Release Date Pushed Back

The latest attempt to reboot the ’70s TV staple Charlie’s Angels as a feature film has been delayed slightly, with its planned November 1 release date being nudged back to November 15. The film, which was to open on the same weekend as Terminator: Dark Fate, will now debut against Paul Feig’s Last Christmas. It still comes right in the middle of the ever-more-crowded holiday release window; the week before Charlie’s Angels, Sonic the Hedgehog sprints into theaters, and the week after, it’s time for Frozen 2, which will likely win the Thanksgiving holiday box office. Other November releases include Doctor Sleep, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Knives Out.

The November 15 slot was relatively quiet given how many big releases are coming out that month — but that is only becuase Fox’s next Kingsman movie just got moved to 2020. That franchise, which reportedly has a TV series in development, will see the release of a prequel movie followed by a third movie in the existing Kingsman timeline. Deadline notes that the new date, away from the stiff competition offered by Terminator, likely gives Sony a much better chance to launch a big-money franchise off of Charlie’s Angels, one of a number of brands they are trying to revitalize at present (see also: Men in Black and Ghostbusters).

The November 1 date originally belonged to Wonder Woman 1984, and now it looks like both that movie and Charlie’s Angels are enjoying a bit of nostalgia: Wonder Woman fled the spot for a new release date in the summer that will line up more closely with when they rolled out the first movie, and Charlie’s Angels will now be released almost exactly 19 years after the first of the two Cameron Diaz/Lucy Liu/Drew Barrymore movies in the series. Terminator did not come to November 1 until after Charlie’s Angels already had, seemingly either not viewing the movie as a threat (possibly because they are vying for different demographics) or just thinking there was enough money out there for everyone now that Wonder Woman was gone.

