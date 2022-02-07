Cheaper By The Dozen Reboot Trailer Released By Disney+

On Monday, Disney released the trailer for its upcoming Disney+ Original Movie . The film is a reboot of Disney’s 2003 movie of the same name. It stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as parents trying to manage a blended family of 10 children and two outnumbered adults. The film debuts on Disney+ on March 18th. Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen reboot had been announced in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic led to some delays in its release, but it seems the film is finally ready to join the streaming service’s original content library. Here’s the official information from Disney:

“Cheaper by the Dozen is directed by Gail Lerner with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.”

The new Cheaper by the Dozen is a remake of Disney’s 2003 Cheaper By the Dozen starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents. That film was itself a remake of the 1950 original starring Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy. Both of those films were based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name written by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, first published in 1948.

The 2003 film — directed by Shawn Levy, who has since gone on to direct and produce — spawned a sequel, 2005’s Cheaper by the Dozen 2. The first Disney version is also notable for including rising stars Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, and Piper Perabo among its cast. Ashton Kutcher, who played the boyfriend of Perabo’s character in the film, earned a Kids Choice Award for Best Actor along with a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor for his part.

When Disney first announced the Cheaper by the Dozen reboot during its Disney Investor Day presentation in 2019, it described it as “a reimagining of the hit comedy from Blackish producer Kenya Barris… The story centers on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business. Gabrielle Union is set to star.” Zach Braff later joined the cast in early 2021.