Free Guy Director Shawn Levy Credits Ryan Reynolds For Great Songs

Free Guy director Shawn Levy thinks all the credit for the great songs in the movie belongs to Ryan Reynolds. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke to the director about the movie this week. Of course, soundtracks absolutely help make these movies, and Free Guy is no exception. With so much of the movie hinging on references to other visual mediums like video games, it’s important to get the feel of those worlds right. Apparently, Reynolds was more than up to the task when it came to suggestions. Levy says that his star has pretty eclectic taste, so he could find a way to fit things in that may have gotten passed over at another point. Clearly, something is working because Free Guy has almost unanimous critical approval and strong Rotten Tomatoes scores. So, the music is working alongside a heartfelt story to provide something that was missing before. Check out what the filmmaker had to say down below:

“Yeah. The truth is, as I said, if you're lucky enough to direct Ryan Reynolds in a starring role, you get all these secret weapons in addition. And the truth is that Ryan has very quirky, weird, inspired musical taste,” Levy explained. “So whether it was the Mariah Carey song or make your own kind of music, like a deep cut from the 50s or 60s, Ryan sometimes will go, "Is this a weird idea or should we try this song?" And what I've learned with Ryan is don't say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it's going to be amazing, and it's going to make it into the movie.”

In a conversation with the film’s star, Comicbook also got to ask about how the internal life of a computer character would look. It’s no secret that the idea of artificial intelligence would end up being a key factor in this whole project.

"That's a incredibly thoughtful question. No pressure, everyone else after this. Do I think Guy dreams? That's a great question. I think the longer he spends with Millie/Molotov Girl [Jodie Comer], I think that's where he probably would learn to dream. I mean, we love to play with this idea that his consciousnesses is expansive. Every time he spends a minute or more with Jodie's character, his inner world or interior world grows and becomes more and more nuanced and dynamic. So I think probably by the second act of that movie, I think he's probably dreaming pretty vividly. Exclusively about Jodie's character, I'm sure. But still... Yeah," Reynolds mused

