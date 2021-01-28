Zach Braff Joins Cheaper By the Dozen Reboot for Disney+

✖

Zach Braff is joining the Cheaper By the Dozen Reboot for Disney+. The news comes after some other big pieces are already locked down. Kenya Barris is co-writing the script and producing. Gabrielle Union is co-starring with Braff according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gail Lerner is directing the project as well, and has an existing relationship with Barris based on their experience with Black-ish. This time, the story will focus on a multiracial family, but still have the blending elements that recent viewers fell in love with during the previous remake efforts. 2022 is still set as the calendar date for the project. With all the swapping around in the entertainment landscape, no one can be certain. But, Disney has remained resolute that these Disney+ shows will remain on schedule due to tight filming protocols and the fact that they can be beamed into homes via the streaming platform.

All of the Cheaper by the Dozen films are based on Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey’s 1948 novel. In those pages, the writers present a biographic account of their family’s experiences in the 1920s. Back in 1950, Fox contracted Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy to play the starring roles. 2003 saw Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt remake the movie for a brand new audience. You can now add Braff and Union to the mix with the 2022 effort.

If the last two versions are any indication, this one will be a crowd-pleaser as well. They went on to stack $310 million combined at the global box office. Now, the modern iteration will be one of Disney+’s first huge bets on family content in the streaming arena. The strategy has worked out swimmingly for their competitors, and they’re hoping for the same magic here. Also of note, this is a great test balloon for some of the Fox properties they acquired when they bought that company.

