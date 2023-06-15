Chicken Run Sequel Release Date Revealed by Netflix

Ginger and Rocky are finally coming back to the screen this year, as the long-awaited sequel to 2000's Chicken Run is making its way to Netflix. Aardman Animation partnered with Netflix for a new movie called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which will once again follow beloved characters Ginger and Rocky on an adventure. Netflix debuted a clip from the upcoming movie at Annecy International Animation Festival. The streamer also unveiled the release date for Dawn of the Nugget.

Fans still have a while to wait to see what's next for the Chicken Run story, as the film isn't hitting Netflix until the holiday season. The streamer revealed on Wednesday that Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will debut on December 15th.

"Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the filmmaker, which means we can make the film we want to make — the one we really care about — and share it with a global audience," Peter Lord, Aardman co-founder and creative director, said when Dawn of the Nugget was first announced.

Chicken Run Sequel Cast

This time around, there will be some new voices giving life to Ginger and Rocky, the leads of the franchise. Thandiwe Newton will be voicing Ginger, while Zachary Levi voices Rocky. The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is playing the character of Molly, Ginger and Rocky's daughter.

The rest of the cast of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget includes Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, and Nick Mohammed. Sam Fell directed the Aardman film and it's being executive produced by Peter Lord, Carla Shelley, Karey Kirkpatrick, and Nick Park. Steve Pegram and Lelyla Hobart are the producers.

What Is Chicken Run 2 About?

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget sees Ginger and Rocky living out their dream, starting a family in a safe place with their entire flock. However, they learn of a new threat to chickens everywhere and it sends them back into action, this time breaking in instead of breaking out. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below!

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!"