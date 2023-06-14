Physical 100: Netflix Renews Hit New Competition Series

Physical 100 is officially coming back for a second season. The hit reality competition was the first unscripted show out of Korea to break into Netflix's non-English TV charts. It performed well around the globe, becoming one of Netflix's biggest international reality programs. The debut season of the series was well-received when it arrived in January, and it became a fixture of Netflix's global TV charts for more than a month.

Given how well it did, it should come as no surprise that Physical 100 is getting a second season from Netflix. The streaming service announced the renewal on Tuesday, though specific timing about Season 2 was not revealed. There's no telling just yet exactly when Physical 100 will return to screens.

The series is being directed by Jang Ho-gi and produced by Lee Jong-il. Galaxy Corporation is also producing Physical 100 for Netflix.

"We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback," Jang said in a statement. "We decided to retain the essence of the show-finding the perfect physique-while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show."

"I'm honored to meet a lot of contestants whom I feel are overqualified. And I'm also collaborating with many experts to make sure we have even more electrifying and well-designed quests that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats," Jang added. "I give you my word that we will be back with an all-new season that's got everything taken up a notch for our global fans."

What is Physical 100 About?

Physical 100 is a reality competition that mixes physical contests with elements of a survival series. The 100 contestants are made up of professional athletes and former soldiers, and they're put through a series of challenges that test their strength, endurance, and other elements, on the journey to developing the perfect physique. Each contestant had a plaster copy of their torso made, and it was destroyed when they were eliminated from the competition.

The first season of Physical 100 was won by a 37-year-old snowboarder and CrossFit athlete named Woo Jin-yong. He took home the grand prize of KRW300 million, which equates to about $243,00.

Are you looking forward to the return of Physical 100? let us know in the comments!