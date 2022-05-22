Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Writers Reveal Hopes for Sequel

✖

The beloved chipmunks of Disney made a comeback this weekend, with the debut of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+. The live-action/animation hybrid film from director (and Lonely Island member) Akiva Schaffer has been generating a lot of conversation amongst movie fans since it was released and many are already wondering if there will be a sequel or spinoff some time in the future. The film itself certainly lends itself to more story, not only for the titular chipmunks but also for beloved Disney character Darkwing Duck, who makes it clear in the final scene of Rescue Rangers that he wants his own chance at a reboot.

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the screenwriters of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and we asked about the potential of a future for these characters. The writing duo confirmed that there is more space within the world they established and that they'd like to return, it all depends on how popular Rescue Rangers becomes.

"In terms of the world, yes. I would say that, and not just a shameless writer, cash grab or whatever, we think that there is a lot more to tell in the world that we've started to play in this movie," Mand told us. "And that we've kind of only scratched the surface in both characters that we want to explore and stories for the characters that are currently in the movie. There's more to be said if the public likes the movie and Disney has an appetite for it. We do have ideas. And we do think that there's ways to keep digging at some of these themes, through different avenues."

Unlike other Disney reboot properties, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers aims to ask questions about the nature of reboots themselves. The meta commentary made the film a lot different than other titles you might see on Disney+, but that's exactly what makes it so memorable.

"So that is the genesis of the project and the concept is that, okay, we started really having this conversation with ourselves about, 'Why do we keep making all these movies and why do we keep rehashing all this old stuff?' And so once we realized like, well, let's just put those questions and concerns into the mouths of the characters," Gregor said. "It really sort of opened up the whole concept of the movie, which is to take them as washed up old actors and living within a Hollywood that will only give them vindication and validation if they participate in that culture."

What did you think of the new Rescue Rangers movie? Do you want to see a sequel? Let us know in the comments!