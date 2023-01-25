Chloe Bennet May Have Revealed Her Marvel Cinematic Universe Return

Fans may not have seen the last of Chloe Bennet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chloe Bennet starred as Daisy Johnson / Quake in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which ran for seven seasons on ABC. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had a small connection to the big screen MCU when it premiered, but eventually started charting its own course as the series progressed. With the TV show ended, fans have speculated on whether Bennet could return to the MCU in a future project like Secret Invasion, though she has stayed firm in shooting those rumors down. However, she may have given the first clue that something is in the pipeline in a social media response.

Internet scooper Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse was involved in a Twitter exchange based on the potential of Chloe Bennet appearing on screen with actors like Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, and Samuel L. Jackson. Murphy was skeptical Bennet had the acting chops to hang with that trio, stating, "The best acting on a soap opera isn't really a major accomplishment." This prompted a comeback from Bennet, who replied, "Hey man, you seem like a... mean loser? Also, I have a strong feeling your tweets aren't going to age well." If you're one to read between the lines when it comes to speculation, this statement could be interpreted as a hint that the MCU will see Chloe Bennet again in the future.

hey man, you seem like a…mean loser?also, i have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well 😬😎 https://t.co/hHREgcQz7c — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) January 25, 2023

Chloe Bennet Continues to Tease MCU Return

Of course, this isn't the first time fans have found clues about Chloe Bennet making a Marvel return. Back in November, Bennet shared a series of photos of herself, which just so happen to show daisies poking out of her right sock. Given the fact that the flowers share the same name as her Marvel alter-ego, some have wondered if this could be a way for her to slyly hint at her return.

In a 2021 Instagram story, Bennet indicated that she is not involved with Secret Invasion at all, and that she has been asked about the possibility many times.

"I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don't even know really what that is," Bennet explained. "I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this. I'm now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at target. To be clear, I love the enthusiasm and your messages I know are out of such excitement and it's out of such a pure place, and I love everyone so much."

