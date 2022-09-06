Secret Invasion Trends as Fans Campaign for Daisy Johnson's Return
After She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wraps its nine-episode run later this fall, Marvel Studios will pivot and begin marketing its next live-action series. That comes in the form of Secret Invasion, a spy thriller featuring Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the lead role. Throughout the past several months, increasing rumors have point towards the return of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, one of the leads from ABC's Agents of SHIELD. Chatter got so prevalent Tuesday afternoon, the series and character started trending on Twitter.
At one point, the rumors were flying so well, Bennet took to her social media channels to debunk any involvement in the series. "I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don't even know really what that is," Bennet explained.
"I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this. I'm now getting like approached in person," she continued. "Today it was in the tampon aisle at target."
Fan Demand
Fans keep asking for her to come back, the fan demand is there. Bring back Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson. She’d be perfect in a Secret Warriors show. @Marvel @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige #SecretInvasion #SecretWarriors #ChloeismyQuake pic.twitter.com/OG6qxdmnJ0— Mel (@jellymelly1217) September 4, 2022
Reunion
The announcement that @chloebennet is returning as Daisy Johnson/Quake for #SecretInvasion and a #SecretWarriors show along with the OG Secret Warriors from #AgentsofSHIELD – Lincoln, Yo-Yo and Joey #D23Expo #ThisWeekInMarvel OK to read pic.twitter.com/Vbqap2bdDr— EmilyJaneDancer (@EmilyJaneDancer) September 5, 2022
Secret Warriors Spinoff
Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson should be the only one leading the Secret Warriors if there’s ever a show, Chloe is literally right there & fans want her back @Marvel @Kevfeige @disneyplus #SecretWarriors #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/kMSY9IDdUF— Mel (@jellymelly1217) September 5, 2022
Imagine
many may know Daisy Johnson as the destroyer of worlds, but in #SecretInvasion when her and monica meet and merge to defeat a common enemy? she will become the destroyer of SOLAR SYSTEMS🤯 pic.twitter.com/wgFFjXpmom— angel (@photonrocks) June 16, 2022
Be In It
DAISY BETTER BE IN IT #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/JOsOZXxzCd— OMAR ᱬ🧛🏻 (@k_omar18) September 6, 2022
Please Be Good
secret invasion pls be good to us and give daisy johnson back #SecretInvasion #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/o1RPV6exse— nic || semi ia (@skyezorel) September 6, 2022
Quick Reminder
A reminder that Nick Fury already knows Daisy Johnson👀#AgentsofSHIELD #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/uH0trHDxDW— Nick (Fury) | FOREVER AOS (@aos_nick) May 17, 2022
Secret Invasion is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2023. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Secret Invasion is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2023. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!