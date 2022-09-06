Secret Invasion Trends as Fans Campaign for Daisy Johnson's Return

After She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wraps its nine-episode run later this fall, Marvel Studios will pivot and begin marketing its next live-action series. That comes in the form of Secret Invasion, a spy thriller featuring Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the lead role. Throughout the past several months, increasing rumors have point towards the return of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, one of the leads from ABC's Agents of SHIELD. Chatter got so prevalent Tuesday afternoon, the series and character started trending on Twitter.

At one point, the rumors were flying so well, Bennet took to her social media channels to debunk any involvement in the series. "I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don't even know really what that is," Bennet explained.

"I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this. I'm now getting like approached in person," she continued. "Today it was in the tampon aisle at target."

