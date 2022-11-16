Did Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Just Tease Her Marvel Return?

Ever since it came to a close in 2020, fans have been eager to see Marvel's Agents of SHIELD live on in some sort of new context. One prevailing theory has been that Chloe Bennet could return as Daisy Johnson / Quake, the fan-favorite superhero that she portrayed across the series' run, in Marvel's upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series or otherwise. At the moment, we still have no idea what the future holds for Bennet's Marvel tenure, but a new series of photos posted by the actress have definitely led to some speculation.

On Monday, Bennet posted a series of photos of herself, which just so happen to show daisies poking out of her right sock. Given the fact that the flowers share the same name as her Marvel alter-ego, some have wondered if this could be a way for her to slyly hint at her return.

Is Chloe Bennet in Secret Invasion?

In an Instagram story last year, Bennet indicated that she is not involved with Secret Invasion at all, and that she hass been asked about the possibility many times.

"I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don't even know really what that is," Bennet explained. "I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this. I'm now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at target. To be clear, I love the enthusiasm and your messages I know are out of such excitement and it's out of such a pure place, and I love everyone so much."

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

What do you think of Chloe Bennet's latest Instagram post? Do you hope she returns as Quake in the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!