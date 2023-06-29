Chloë Grace Moretz Wants to Play an Anti-Heroic Superhero After Nimona (Exclusive)

This weekend will see the long-awaited arrival of Nimona, an animated film making its debut on Netflix after a years-long production process. Based on ND Stevenson's beloved graphic novel of the same name, the project stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, a shape-shifter who has a chaotic and delightful impact on the people around her. Nimona is Moretz's biggest comic book role after portraying Hit-Girl in the live-action Kick-Ass movies, but it sounds like she's willing to join that space in an even bigger way. While speaking to ComicBook.com about her titular role in Nimona, Moretz highlighted qualities from her character that could carry over into her dream superhero movie role.

"Yeah, I mean, I think I've always been attracted to villains and villainess, and I think that Nimona is like an anti-hero hero," Moretz said in our interview, which you can check out above. "I think there's something really fun in that. Even when she is such a good at heart, sometimes she's a little astray with the way that she goes about things, and I love that about her. She sticks to exactly who she is. So yeah, I'd love to play a hero/villain like Nimona."

Will Chloë Grace Moretz Play a Superhero?

As Moretz told ComicBook.com in 2022, she did meet with Marvel to play a comic book-related role. Although she didn't name the character, she indicated that she'd be more than interested, depending on the project.

"Yeah, we've talked a little bit about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role. I love a superhero. I think that'd be really fun, too, but I think it's just all about finding the one that really matches what you're wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it'd be really fun if it was the right role and the right project."

What Is Nimona About?

In Nimona, when Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Nimona, which ended up at Netflix after being canceled mid-production at Blue Sky Studios, is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film also stars Eugene Lee Yang as Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade.

"I just can't wait for people to sit, to meet Nimona, and what Chloe has done with Nimona," Ahmed told ComicBook.com. "It's just next level. We all know she's an amazing actor, but I just think this incredibly kind of sprightly, mischievous, hilarious character that she has brought to life. I honestly think is just kind of a classic personality, a classic character, and I just can't wait for people to meet her."

What superhero role would you like to see Chloë Grace Moretz play? Are you excited to see her performance in Nimona? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Nimona will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 30th.