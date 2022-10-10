Chloë Grace Moretz Confirms Marvel Meeting, Interested in Villain Role (Exclusive)

While Chloë Grace Moretz's breakout role came as the deadly Hit Girl in two Kick-Ass films, she isn't ruling out a return to the world of superheroes, recently recalling that she's had at least some talks with Marvel Studios at some point. The ambiguity of her comments about having spoken with Marvel, however, means it's entirely unclear if she met for a specific project, for a specific role, or how long ago these talks may have happened. If she does get the chance to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, she shared that she's more interested in playing a villain for either Marvel or DC than a hero. Moretz can next be seen in Prime Video's The Peripheral, which premieres on October 21st.

When asked by ComicBook.com if she's ever met with Marvel, the actor confirmed, "Yeah, we've talked a little bit about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role. I love a superhero. I think that'd be really fun, too, but I think it's just all about finding the one that really matches what you're wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it'd be really fun if it was the right role and the right project."

In the years since Moretz brought Hit Girl to life for Kick-Ass, the world of comic book movies has evolved in a number of exciting ways, presenting any performer with more opportunities than ever to explore the genre. Just last year, Moretz shared how excited she would be with the opportunity.

"I've always had this want to play a villain, but I think people might peg me more as a superhero," Moretz shared with Capital FM. "I would enjoy to be, of course, in the Marvel Universe, in any way, shape, or form."

Luckily, fans don't have to wait too much longer to see Moretz bringing an unconventional world to life, as The Peripheral debuts on Prime Video later this month.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.

Check out The Peripheral when it premieres on Prime Video on October 21st. Stay tuned for updates on Moretz's possible future in the world of superheroes.

