The Peripheral Starring Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Teaser From Prime Video

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Westworld Season 4 might have just concluded, but the producers have another thrilling sci-fi series in store for audiences, with Prime Video unveiling the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series The Peripheral. Much like how Westworld brings to life a beloved story from author Michael Crichton, The Peripheral similarly teams the producers up with an iconic storyteller in the genre space, as it comes from author William Gibson, who many consider to be the founding father of the cyberpunk movement. Check out the first teaser trailer for The Peripheral below before the first episode of the series premieres on Prime Video on October 21st.

The new series stars Chloë Grace Moretz (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), T'Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

This series is only the latest compelling series on Prime Video, which has been offering audiences a number of exciting experiences across various genres. Season 3 of The Boys debuted earlier this year, the boundary-pushing take on the world of superheroes, as a new take on A League of Their Own also debuted earlier this summer, delivering a new take on the true-life journeys of the creation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. More recently, Prime Video debuted The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, arguably the most ambitious series in the fantasy space in history.

The Peripheral premieres on Prime Video on October 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!