Chris Evans Teases Marvel Cameos in New Movie Ghosted

Chris Evans isn't "ghosting" his former Marvel co-stars. The Captain America actor reunites with his Knives Out and The Gray Man co-star Ana de Armas in the Apple TV+ movie Ghosted, a romance-turned-action-thriller from director Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) and the writing teams Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers (Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Evans sat down with Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on Monday to promote the movie, streaming April 21st on Apple TV+, when Stephanopoulos gave away a Marvel-sized secret: Evans isn't the only Marvel Cinematic Universe alum in Ghosted.

"There are some cameos. Can we give that away? We had some old Marvel buddies back," said Evans, adding: "I hate asking people for cameos, it's the worst."

The actor wouldn't say which Marvel stars make cameos, but remarked that "these guys rose to the challenge, and they were there for me. It was great."

Get ready for some Marvel cameos in @chrisevans' new film, #Ghosted! pic.twitter.com/yuaxaDnQyY — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 17, 2023

Evans' Captain America assembled as a core member of the Avengers, Earth's mightiest heroes team of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). (Evans also made his own cameo in the Ryan Reynolds-starring Free Guy, which featured cameos by Mr. Fantastic actor John Krasinski and X-Men star Hugh Jackman.)

When talk turned to Evans reprising the Marvel role he retired in 2019's Avengers: Endgame — passing the shield and mantle of Captain America to the former Falcon, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) — Evans reiterated recent comments that he's, at least for now, moved on from the MCU.

"As much as I would love to, that was such a special time in my life. I'm very precious with the character, that's the problem. I'm so protective of it. To come back it would have to be for the right reasons and the right timing," Evans said. "It feels a little too soon. Anthony Mackie is Captain America right now [and] there's other stories to tell. For now, we ended on such a good note, I would be too worried about tarnishing [that]."

In Ghosted, Evans and de Armas lead an announced cast that includes Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian), Tate Donovan (MacGyver), and Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Ghosted is about salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans), who falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

The movie is streaming Friday, April 21st on Apple TV+.