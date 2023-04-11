Captain America Actor Chris Evans Reveals Why He Refuses to Host Saturday Night Live

There's a good chance you'll never see Chris Evans on stage at Studio 8H. The Captain America star took to a recent interview to reveal why he's never hosted Saturday Night Live and doesn't plan to anytime soon. According to Evans, it's a matter of anxiety and what he fears will be an extended loss of sleep preparing for the live sketch comedy.

"I've avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I'm so scared. It's terrifying to me," Evans told ET Canada. "To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that's perfect. In and out... get your toes wet."

The actor added that he feels unfunny, and that's fuel his anxiety even further.

"I'm not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I'm not a funny person," the Marvel star continued. "I just know how I would feel... it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this."

Evans' next project comes in the form of Apple TV+'s Ghosted, which he appears in alongside Ana de Armas. de Armas is the next person to host SNL, taking to 30 Rock this coming Saturday, April 15th, to make her hosting debut on the show. She's appearing alongside singer-songwriter Karol G, another entertainer making their SNL debut.

The April 15th is the last one before the series goes on an extended spring break, taking a hiatus until the middle part of May. Once the cast and crew return to 30 Rock next month, it's likely they'll release three more episodes before Season 48 wraps.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.