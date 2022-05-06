Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor: Love and Thunder's First Day of Filming

✖

After weeks of preparation, it looks like the highly-anticipated fourth film in the Thor franchise is finally beginning production in Australia. Many members of the Thor: Love and Thunder cast have been heading to Australia and participating in the country's mandatory 14-day quarantine, getting ready for their time in front of the cameras. For Chris Hemsworth, director Taika Waititi, and a few other members of the cast, Tuesday was the official first day of the shoot.

Hemsworth posted about the first day of production on his Intagram, sharing photos from a traditional ceremony that he and Waititi took part in. He used the post to not only announce the kick-off of filming, but also to educate others on the significance of the divisive Australia Day, which takes place on January 26th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

"A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui," Hemsworth wrote. "Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let's begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let's find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together."

Hemsworth once again takes on the role of Thor in the upcoming Love and Thunder, and he'll be joined by returning cast members. Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, and Natalie Portman. Christian Bale will be taking on the role of the villain in the movie, and Thor will get a little help from some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn have all made the trip to Australia to quarantine ahead of production.

Are you looking forward to what Waititi and Hemsworth have in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments!

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.