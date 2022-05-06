Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth Starts Filming This Week

✖

Actors have started arriving in Australia ahead of principal photography on Thor: Love and Thunder. Soon, the God of Thunder will begin filming his fourth solo flick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tuesday afternoon, Chris Hemsworth shared a series of snapshots from a recent family vacation to his Instagram profile. It's here the Marvel star revealed he recently returned home from the vacation in preparation of starting work on Thor: Love and Thunder later this week.

"Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland befoer starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!" Hemsworth posted alongside the pictures of his family.

The biggest names involved with the production began arriving in Australia months ago, when Natalie Portman was spotted arriving in Sydney. It's expected that Love and Thunder will film nearly all of its scenes on or around the former Fox Studios Australia lots. Disney acquired the sound stages in its merger with 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Members of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise have also started showing up in Sydney this month to begin a mandatory two-week quarantine before beginning production of the film.

Outside of the start of production, Love and Thunder has been in the news again as of late due to Matt Damon's reported casting. The actor recently told at least one British tabloid that he anticipates being in Australia for the next fews months, possibly hinting at a role larger than the cameo he played in Thor: Ragnarok.

"Chris [Hemsworth] just called me up, and Taika called me up, and I’m friends with those guys. They pitched me the idea and I just thought it was hysterical, the idea of basically an intergalactic community theater actor kind of living out Tom Hiddleston’s character’s fantasy," Damon previously explained of his cameo. "I just thought it was just a great, funny bit, and very easy to do. Those guys were a lot of fun, and Taika runs a really fun set. It was a light lift for me."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

