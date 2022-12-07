Chris Hemsworth Wins People's Choice Award for Male Movie Star of 2022

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth felt the love — and the thunder — during the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, Tuesday night's ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, honored nominees in more than 40 fan-voted categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture. Hemsworth, who reprised his role as the Asgardian Avenger in this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, was named Male Movie Star of 2022. Hemsworth also received a second nomination as the Action Movie Star of the year.

This year's nominees for Male Movie Star of 2022 included Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Black Adam), Brad Pitt (Bullet Train), Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion), Daniel Kaluuya (Nope), Ryan Reynolds (The Adam Project), and Tom Cruise and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick).

Hemsworth has received a total of 12 PCA nominations, dating back to 2012 as Favorite Movie Superhero for his debut as the live-action Marvel Comics character in 2011's Thor. Hemsworth won his first People's Choice Award in 2013, taking home the trophy for Favorite Action Movie Star for his role as Thor in 2012's superhero ensemble The Avengers.

The Australian actor would win again in 2016, taking the prize for Favorite Action Movie Actor over fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt, and again in 2020 when he was named the people's choice for Favorite Action Movie Star for his role as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake in Netflix's Extraction.

Hemsworth most recently returned as Thor in director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor's ninth time playing Marvel's God of Thunder.

"I'll do it until someone says get off the stage," Hemsworth previously told Deadline of his Marvel future at the Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet premiere. "I love [playing Thor]."

In a separate interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Hemsworth said a potential Thor 5 would "have to be a drastically different version" after the more comedic Love and Thunder.

"I mean you look at Thor one and [Thor: The Dark World], they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth said. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know?"



Hemsworth continued: "So I don't know – I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.