Chris Pine Has No Interest in Rejoining Marvel or DC

Chris Pine is known for an array of films and has appeared in many franchises over the years, including DC and Marvel. The actor played Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, and also voiced Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Pine about his upcoming film, Wish. We brought up the recent changes to DC and the fact that Marvel is focusing on multiverse stories and wondered if he would be interested in coming back to either franchise.

"No," Pine simply replied when asked if he'd be interested in making another DC or Marvel film.

Could Gal Gadot Play Wonder Woman Again?

While Pine doesn't want to play Steve Trevor again, many are wondering if Gal Gadot's days of playing Wonder Woman are officially over. During a DC Studios press event, James Gunn was asked if any former stars have been in talks for the franchise's future, to which he confirmed, "Some. We don't know. We've talked to Gal. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that. All I can tell you really right now really is just Henry [Cavill] and Ben [Affleck] are not a part of this universe."

This summer, ComicBook.com interviewed Gadot, and the actor revealed she was helping DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran develop Wonder Woman 3.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said at the time. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Shortly after, Variety published an article titled "Wonder Woman 3 Won't Fly in the New DC Universe, Despite Gal Gadot Teasing Development Plans (EXCLUSIVE)" over a week after the original ComicBook.com story ran. In the Variety article, it is stated that "nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding Wonder Woman 3."

What Is Wish About?

You can read the official synopsis for Wish here: In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto).

Stay tuned for more from our interviews about Wish, which opens only in theaters on November 22nd.