Chris Pratt: Friends, Fans Wish Happy Birthday to Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World Star

Today is actor Chris Pratt's birthday. The star of Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Parks and Recreation turn 41, and friends and fans are taking to Twitter to send him birthday wishes. Pratt had his big break playing Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He then got into superhero shape to play Peter Quill, the legendary outlaw Star-Lord, in Guardians of the Galaxy. He also voiced Emmett, the lead of The LEGO Movie, and had his next significant live-action role as a dinosaur trainer Owen Grady in Jurassic World.

Pratt Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War and again in Avengers: Endgame, which is the highest-grossing film of all time. He'll return as the cosmic hero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He'll also be back as Owen Grady in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying for Pratt's birthday.