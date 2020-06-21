Chris Pratt: Friends, Fans Wish Happy Birthday to Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World Star
Today is actor Chris Pratt's birthday. The star of Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Parks and Recreation turn 41, and friends and fans are taking to Twitter to send him birthday wishes. Pratt had his big break playing Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He then got into superhero shape to play Peter Quill, the legendary outlaw Star-Lord, in Guardians of the Galaxy. He also voiced Emmett, the lead of The LEGO Movie, and had his next significant live-action role as a dinosaur trainer Owen Grady in Jurassic World.
Pratt Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War and again in Avengers: Endgame, which is the highest-grossing film of all time. He'll return as the cosmic hero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He'll also be back as Owen Grady in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying for Pratt's birthday.
Josh Gad
Happy birthday to one of the funniest and greatest human beings alive and my personal Star Lord. Love you Chris Pratt! @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/ZpKkqNsJPn— Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 21, 2020
Phil Lord
Happy birthday to our sweet sincere Emmet and his grown up twin @prattprattpratt who was a star long before he was a Star. pic.twitter.com/9OlLA9BbcG— Phil Lord says #BlackLivesMatter also #WearAMask (@philiplord) June 21, 2020
Star-Lord
Happy birthday Chris Pratt, love you my Star-Lord 🥺👊🏼🤍 pic.twitter.com/9rGmwIHS60— ɪ sᴇᴇ ᴛʜʀᴏᴜɢʜ ʏᴏᴜ (@onlyifidie_) June 21, 2020
True MCU Love
happy birthday 41st to my very first MCU love :) @prattprattpratt thanks for playing some of my favs; Hatteburg, Quill, Grady, Barley & more❤️ #HappyBirthdayChrisPratt pic.twitter.com/SHuBPyAWqI— melaney ⍟ (@melaneysolis) June 21, 2020
Favorite Actor
Happy birthday to my favorite actor @prattprattpratt #HappyBirthdayChrisPratt pic.twitter.com/vBa5wZUxdE— Mav_Lmao (@MavLmao) June 21, 2020
Andy Forever
Andy. Forever. #HappyBirthdayChrisPratt pic.twitter.com/8y42hFS0G7— Heather May (@msfemfatale_) June 21, 2020
Dance-Off Bro
Happy birthday Chris pratt! Wishing you many more!! #HappyBirthdayChrisPratt pic.twitter.com/NBXSZTL2c0— Gamerpro202 (@Gamerpro202) June 21, 2020
Boom
Happy Birthday to Starlord. Without your emotional rage at Thanos, we would never have gotten Avengers: Endgame.#HappyBirthdayChrisPratt pic.twitter.com/CfTLG71mMW— Daniel Rotger (@danielrotger511) June 21, 2020
One and Only
Happy birthday to the one and only Star Lord 💫 @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/kT15rcqQ4n— meghan (@meggsmurphhs) June 21, 2020
Happy Birthday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @prattprattpratt 🎉🎉🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/Cq1OgfSELA— syd🌸🧚🏻♀️✨ #blacklivesmatter (@flamingferb) June 21, 2020
