Chucky Collection Comes to 4K
Set a playdate with this killer Chucky movies collection for the first time on 4K UHD.
1988 saw the release of Child's Play, unleashing living killer doll Chucky (Brad Dourif) on moviegoers. And now, 35 years later, the Chucky sequels tetralogy — 1998's Bride of Chucky, 2004's Seed of Chucky, 2013's Curse of Chucky, and 2017's Cult of Chucky — are getting new life for the first time on 4K Ultra HD. Starting August 29th, Shout! Factory is making all four films available to own individually or together as part of a 4-movie Chucky 4-7 4K collection. The set comes one year after the remastered Child's Play trilogy hit store shelves and completes the original Chucky collection in 4K.
After the possessed Good Guy doll terrorized Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent and Justin Whalen) in the Child's Play trilogy between 1988 and 1991, Chucky starred in four more slasher comedies introducing Chucky's bride Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and their twin spawn Glen and Glenda (Billy Boyd). Bride, Seed, Curse, and Cult are all newly remastered for 4K, while the latter three films each include the theatrical and unrated cuts.
Exclusive to Shout! Factory is the 8-disc Chucky 4-7 collection, which includes the four Chucky sequels bundled with a prism sticker, eight posters, and four exclusive slipcovers for $149.99. Also for Chucky die-hards: Shout!'s exclusive collector's edition set that includes everything from the first set, plus an exclusive trading card and enamel pin set, for $223.98. The movies can also be pre-ordered individually here on Amazon.
Bride of Chucky 4K
BRIDE OF CHUCKY (1998) DISC ONE (4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu
- Audio Commentary With Actors Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, And Screenwriter Don Mancini
BRIDE OF CHUCKY (1998) DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu
- Audio Commentary With Actors Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, And Screenwriter Don Mancini
- Bride Of Chucky Spotlight On Location
- The Making Of Bride Of Chucky
- Additional Screens From The Television Version
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
Seed of Chucky 4K
SEED OF CHUCKY (2004) DISC ONE (THEATRICAL CUT – 4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Special Makeup Effects Artist Tony Gardner
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Jennifer Tilly
SEED OF CHUCKY (2004) DISC TWO (THEATRICAL CUT & UNRATED CUT – BLU-RAY):
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut)
- Audio (Theatrical Cut): DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio (Unrated Cut): DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
- NEW Off With The Head – Tony Gardner On SEED OF CHUCKY
- NEW Chucky Be Demented – John Waters On SEED OF CHUCKY
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Special Makeup Effects Artist Tony Gardner
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Jennifer Tilly
- Slashed Scene With Optional Commentary By Writer/Director Don Mancini And Debbie Carrington
- Heeeeere's Chucky
- Family Hell-iday Slide Show
- Conceiving The Seed Of Chucky
- Tilly On The Tonight Show
- FuZion Up Close With The Seed of Chucky stars
- Storyboard To Final Feature Comparison
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
Curse of Chucky 4K
CURSE OF CHUCKY (2013) – DISC ONE (UNRATED CUT – 4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Master Of The Unrated Cut
- In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini, Special Makeup Effects Artist Tony Gardner, And Actress Fiona Dourif
CURSE OF CHUCKY (2013) – DISC TWO (UNRATED CUT & R-RATED CUT – BLU-RAY):
- NEW 4K Master Of The Unrated Cut
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini, Special Makeup Effects Artist Tony Gardner, And Actress Fiona Dourif
- NEW Andy's Secret Return – Alex Vincent On Curse Of Chucky
- NEW It's Got A Death Curse – Tony Gardner On Curse Of Chucky
- NEW Twist Of Jill – Danielle Bisutti On Curse Of Chucky
- Playing With Dolls: The Making Of Curse Of Chucky
- Living Doll: Bringing Chucky To Life
- Voodoo Doll: The Chucky Legacy
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Deleted Scenes
- Gag Reel
- Trailer
- TV Spot
Cult of Chucky 4K
CULT OF CHUCKY (2017) – DISC ONE (UNRATED CUT – 4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Master Of The Unrated Cut
- In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Special Effects Makeup Artist Tony Gardner
CULT OF CHUCKY (2017) – DISC TWO (UNRATED CUT & R-RATED CUT – BLU-RAY):
- NEW 4K Master Of The Unrated Cut
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Special Effects Makeup Artist Tony Gardner (Unrated Cut Only)
- NEW Doll In The Family – Tony Gardner On Cult Of Chucky
- NEW Do The Chucky Stomp – Alex Vincent On Cult Of Chucky
- NEW A Look InsideAlex Vincent's Recording Studio
- Inside The Insanity Of Cult Of Chucky
- Good Guy Gone Bad: The Incarnations Of Chucky
- The Dollhouse
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Don Mancini
- Trailers
- TV Spot