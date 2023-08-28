Chucky Collection Comes to 4K

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

1988 saw the release of Child's Play, unleashing living killer doll Chucky (Brad Dourif) on moviegoers. And now, 35 years later, the Chucky sequels tetralogy — 1998's Bride of Chucky, 2004's Seed of Chucky, 2013's Curse of Chucky, and 2017's Cult of Chucky — are getting new life for the first time on 4K Ultra HD. Starting August 29th, Shout! Factory is making all four films available to own individually or together as part of a 4-movie Chucky 4-7 4K collection. The set comes one year after the remastered Child's Play trilogy hit store shelves and completes the original Chucky collection in 4K.

After the possessed Good Guy doll terrorized Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent and Justin Whalen) in the Child's Play trilogy between 1988 and 1991, Chucky starred in four more slasher comedies introducing Chucky's bride Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and their twin spawn Glen and Glenda (Billy Boyd). Bride, Seed, Curse, and Cult are all newly remastered for 4K, while the latter three films each include the theatrical and unrated cuts.

(Photo: Shout! Factory)

Exclusive to Shout! Factory is the 8-disc Chucky 4-7 collection, which includes the four Chucky sequels bundled with a prism sticker, eight posters, and four exclusive slipcovers for $149.99. Also for Chucky die-hards: Shout!'s exclusive collector's edition set that includes everything from the first set, plus an exclusive trading card and enamel pin set, for $223.98. The movies can also be pre-ordered individually here on Amazon.

Bride of Chucky 4K



BRIDE OF CHUCKY (1998) DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu

Audio Commentary With Actors Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, And Screenwriter Don Mancini

BRIDE OF CHUCKY (1998) DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu

Audio Commentary With Actors Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, And Screenwriter Don Mancini

Bride Of Chucky Spotlight On Location

The Making Of Bride Of Chucky

Additional Screens From The Television Version

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Seed of Chucky 4K



SEED OF CHUCKY (2004) DISC ONE (THEATRICAL CUT – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Special Makeup Effects Artist Tony Gardner

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Jennifer Tilly

SEED OF CHUCKY (2004) DISC TWO (THEATRICAL CUT & UNRATED CUT – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut)

4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut) Audio (Theatrical Cut): DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio (Unrated Cut): DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

NEW Off With The Head – Tony Gardner On SEED OF CHUCKY

Off With The Head – Tony Gardner On SEED OF CHUCKY NEW Chucky Be Demented – John Waters On SEED OF CHUCKY

Chucky Be Demented – John Waters On SEED OF CHUCKY Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Special Makeup Effects Artist Tony Gardner

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Jennifer Tilly

Slashed Scene With Optional Commentary By Writer/Director Don Mancini And Debbie Carrington

Heeeeere's Chucky

Family Hell-iday Slide Show

Conceiving The Seed Of Chucky

Tilly On The Tonight Show

FuZion Up Close With The Seed of Chucky stars

Storyboard To Final Feature Comparison

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Curse of Chucky 4K



CURSE OF CHUCKY (2013) – DISC ONE (UNRATED CUT – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Master Of The Unrated Cut

4K Master Of The Unrated Cut In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini, Special Makeup Effects Artist Tony Gardner, And Actress Fiona Dourif

CURSE OF CHUCKY (2013) – DISC TWO (UNRATED CUT & R-RATED CUT – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Master Of The Unrated Cut

4K Master Of The Unrated Cut Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini, Special Makeup Effects Artist Tony Gardner, And Actress Fiona Dourif

NEW Andy's Secret Return – Alex Vincent On Curse Of Chucky

Andy's Secret Return – Alex Vincent On Curse Of Chucky NEW It's Got A Death Curse – Tony Gardner On Curse Of Chucky

It's Got A Death Curse – Tony Gardner On Curse Of Chucky NEW Twist Of Jill – Danielle Bisutti On Curse Of Chucky

Twist Of Jill – Danielle Bisutti On Curse Of Chucky Playing With Dolls: The Making Of Curse Of Chucky

Living Doll: Bringing Chucky To Life

Voodoo Doll: The Chucky Legacy

Storyboard Comparisons

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Trailer

TV Spot

Cult of Chucky 4K



CULT OF CHUCKY (2017) – DISC ONE (UNRATED CUT – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Master Of The Unrated Cut

4K Master Of The Unrated Cut In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Mancini And Special Effects Makeup Artist Tony Gardner

CULT OF CHUCKY (2017) – DISC TWO (UNRATED CUT & R-RATED CUT – BLU-RAY):