Cinemark Posts Video of Theater Being Sanitized but Movie Fans Aren’t Buying It
Cinemark Theaters previously announced that by July 17 all of their locations across the country will be open, with a phased reopening already ongoing in their native Texas. The company previously released a video that revealed "The Cinemark Standard," showing the safety precautions being taken by the company at each of their locations including frequent sanitizing of high-traffic spaces, available hand sanitizer and wipes for guests, reduced seating capacity, employee wellness checks, and more. Today however Cinemark released a video on their social media channels of an employee sanitizing the seats in an auditorium, and potential movie goers were clearly turned off by what they saw.
"We have been intensely focused in developing enhanced health and safety protocols, understanding that these factors will weigh heavily on the confidence and peace of mind of our employees, guests and community as we reopen our theaters," Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi previously said during a conference call.
Cinemark's response to reopening in the face of COVID-19 has been criticized already with the company announcing they wouldn't require guests to wear marks in their theaters, though still encouraging the practice. That, coupled with the bizarre video posted to Twitter, has brought film fans out en masse to say that they won't be going to theaters even when they reopen (a recent study revealed half of Americans would be avoiding them). We've collected some of the best reactions to the video below.
(Cover photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Can't make me
prevnext
This does not make me want to go back to the theater. LOL! https://t.co/SgkBcNSfeq— Sean Duregger (@SeanNarrates) June 25, 2020
Where is the lie
prevnext
movie theater employees don't get paid enough to deal with this shit when people are too inconsiderate to even throw away their trash after a movie https://t.co/o4IZ5n68EW— em (@emilykub_) June 25, 2020
Stream from your couch
prevnext
Is this an ad for Netflix? https://t.co/P7YGPUmk9w— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 25, 2020
It's a no from me
prevnext
This isn't going make anyone want to go to the movies anytime soon https://t.co/uxBq665pRk— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 25, 2020
Tell 'em Gary
prevnext
Still not going.— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 25, 2020
Too late now
prevnext
You should stay closed.— 击 em 击 (@coffinsss) June 25, 2020
Okay that's a good one
prevnext
Awwwwww yeah... pre-buttering the seats just how I like it. https://t.co/pIfdrZ0FPc— Tim Barnes (@TimBarnes451) June 25, 2020
It's really not
prevnext
This simply cannot be worth it. https://t.co/gxZ6ji8vGF— Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) June 25, 2020
Right? How is that better?
prevnext
Can't wait to leave the next movie I see covered in DDT! https://t.co/h6kZ9EbxgW— Rebecca Pierce #BlackShabbat (@aptly_engineerd) June 25, 2020
Give my man a hazmat suit
prevnext
What kind of PPE is this??? https://t.co/S5dUIr8Mtd pic.twitter.com/vOrDRyrxrc— rh⁷ (@hoshyempires) June 25, 2020
Ain't happening
prev
...and I appreciate *you* for reminding me why I’m not taking my tail to any movie theaters any time soon. https://t.co/ebATsQBgN2— Caleb Dume’s Kente Print Lightsaber (@pfunk1130) June 25, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.