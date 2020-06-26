Cinemark Posts Video of Theater Being Sanitized but Movie Fans Aren’t Buying It

By Spencer Perry

Cinemark Theaters previously announced that by July 17 all of their locations across the country will be open, with a phased reopening already ongoing in their native Texas. The company previously released a video that revealed "The Cinemark Standard," showing the safety precautions being taken by the company at each of their locations including frequent sanitizing of high-traffic spaces, available hand sanitizer and wipes for guests, reduced seating capacity, employee wellness checks, and more. Today however Cinemark released a video on their social media channels of an employee sanitizing the seats in an auditorium, and potential movie goers were clearly turned off by what they saw.

"We have been intensely focused in developing enhanced health and safety protocols, understanding that these factors will weigh heavily on the confidence and peace of mind of our employees, guests and community as we reopen our theaters," Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi previously said during a conference call.

Cinemark's response to reopening in the face of COVID-19 has been criticized already with the company announcing they wouldn't require guests to wear marks in their theaters, though still encouraging the practice. That, coupled with the bizarre video posted to Twitter, has brought film fans out en masse to say that they won't be going to theaters even when they reopen (a recent study revealed half of Americans would be avoiding them). We've collected some of the best reactions to the video below.

